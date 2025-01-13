The point of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers: C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP

Below are the first base tiers for 2025, which depict a position with a handful of difference-makers at the top and little to fall back on if you're caught sleeping in the middle rounds of the draft..

The First-Rounders: Vladimir Guerrero

The Elite: Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman

The Near-Elite: Matt Olson, Pete Alonso

The Next-Best Things: Salvador Perez, Josh Naylor, Christian Walker, Cody Bellinger, Spencer Steer, Vinnie Pasquantino, Triston Casas

The Fallback Options: Jake Burger, Michael Toglia, Luis Arraez

The Last Resorts: Ryan Mountcastle, Paul Goldschmidt

The Leftovers: Michael Busch, Andrew Vaughn, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jake Cronenworth, Jeimer Candelario, Rhys Hoskins, Spencer Horwitz, Yandy Diaz, (Kyle Manzardo), Jonathan Aranda, Tyler Soderstrom, Nate Lowe, Spencer Torkelson, Josh Bell, Nolan Schanuel, Deyvison De Los Santos, Carlos Santana, Luke Raley, Ryan O'Hearn, David Fry, Jonah Bride

( ): DH-only