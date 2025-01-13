The point of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2025, once again depicting a position defined by a large mass of similarly impactful players. But while last year's mass was unappealing for Fantasy purposes (coming to be known as "the glob"), this year's is almost too good to believe in its quality (coming to be known as ... "the good glob"). The tiers have been renamed appropriately.

The First-Rounders: Tarik Skubal, Zack Wheeler, Paul Skenes

The Also-Elite: Corbin Burnes, Chris Sale, Logan Gilbert, Cole Ragans, Garrett Crochet, Dylan Cease, Blake Snell

The Near-Elite: Gerrit Cole, George Kirby, Framber Valdez, Michael King

Start of Good Glob: Shota Imanaga, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Pablo Lopez, Luis Castillo, Aaron Nola, Logan Webb, Max Fried, Bryce Miller, Hunter Greene, Bailey Ober, Spencer Strider, Shohei Ohtani, Jacob deGrom

End of Good Glob: Sonny Gray, Justin Steele, Spencer Schwellenbach, Hunter Brown, Zac Gallen, Jack Flaherty, Grayson Rodriguez, Joe Ryan, Kodai Senga, Freddy Peralta, Bryan Woo, Tanner Bibee, Shane McClanahan, Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Seth Lugo, Sean Manaea, Jared Jones

The Fallback Options: Yusei Kikuchi, Cristopher Sanchez, Sandy Alcantara, Spencer Arrighetti, Bowden Francis*, Brandon Woodruff, Ryan Pepiot, Taj Bradley, Ronel Blanco, Luis Gil, Yu Darvish, Kevin Gausman, Nathan Eovaldi, Jose Berrios, MacKenzie Gore, Shane Baz, Jesus Luzardo

The Last Resorts: Michael Wacha, Tanner Houck, Jeffrey Springs, Ranger Suarez, Nick Lodolo, Robbie Ray, Cody Bradford, Drew Rasmussen*, Jackson Jobe*, Zach Eflin, Merrill Kelly, Mitch Keller, Nestor Cortes, Reese Olson, Clay Holmes*, Nick Martinez*, Kris Bubic*, Nick Pivetta, Chris Bassitt, Luis Severino, Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt, Walker Buehler, Gavin Williams

The Leftovers: Brady Singer, Jameson Taillon, Clarke Schmidt, Jose Soriano, Kutter Crawford, Tomoyuki Sugano, Erick Fedde, Davidjohn Herz, Lucas Giolito, Luis Garcia, Tobias Myers, Matthew Boyd, Kumar Rocker, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, Charlie Morton, Frankie Montas, Brayan Bello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Andrew Painter, Bubba Chandler, Quinn Mathews, Dustin May, Ryan Weathers, Mike Soroka*, Tyler Holton*, Reid Detmers, Edward Cabrera, Bobby Miller, Osvaldo Bido, Andrew Abbott, Kyle Harrison, Zack Littell, Andre Pallante, Dean Kremer, Jake Irvin, Jose Quintana, Albert Suarez, JP Sears, Alex Cobb, Tyler Mahle, Kyle Gibson, Jon Gray, Aaron Civale, Lance Lynn, Marcus Stroman, Yariel Rodriguez, Rhett Lowder, David Festa, Jordan Montgomery

*: RP-eligible