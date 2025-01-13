The point of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers: C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP

Below are the outfield tiers for 2025, once again showing a position that will dominate Round 1 but is no longer so hopeless in the rounds that follow. There's a bit of a lull after the elites are off the board, but the remaining three tiers offer more than enough to fill out a five-outfielder lineup. You just wouldn't want too many of yours to come from The Last Resorts tier.

You'll notice several DH-only players are included here, denoted by the parentheses. There aren't enough to tier independently of every other position, so I typically tier them at the position where they're most likely to gain eligibility, however unlikely it may be (see Ohtani, Shohei). By that criteria, most of this year's DH-only players are "outfielders." Don't let it fool you into thinking the position is deeper than it is.

The First-Rounders: (Shohei Ohtani), Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Fernando Tatis, Julio Rodriguez, Yordan Alvarez

The Also-Elite: Jarren Duran, Jackson Chourio, Jackson Merrill, Ronald Acuna, Jazz Chisholm

The Near-Elite: (Kyle Schwarber), (Marcell Ozuna), James Wood, Christian Yelich†

The Next-Best Things: Oneil Cruz, Teoscar Hernandez, (Brent Rooker), Michael Harris, Wyatt Langford, Anthony Santander, Mike Trout, Luis Robert, Lawrence Butler, Bryan Reynolds, Seiya Suzuki, Riley Greene, Cody Bellinger, Brenton Doyle^, Spencer Steer, Randy Arozarena, Brandon Nimmo, Dylan Crews^, Ian Happ

The Fallback Options: Jurickson Profar, Steven Kwan, Tyler O'Neill, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jasson Dominguez, Cedric Mullins, Adolis Garcia

The Last Resorts: Byron Buxton, Colton Cowser, Lane Thomas, Nick Castellanos, Heliot Ramos, George Springer, Tommy Edman, TJ Friedl, Jorge Soler, Lourdes Gurriel, Kerry Carpenter, Michael Conforto, Taylor Ward, Ceddanne Rafaela^, Parker Meadows, Joshua Lowe, Alec Burleson, (Giancarlo Stanton), Lars Nootbaar, Evan Carter, Jordan Walker, Nolan Jones, Victor Robles^, Matt Wallner^, Wilyer Abreu, (Masataka Yoshida), Jake McCarthy^

The Leftovers: Starling Marte, Jung Hoo Lee, Brendan Donovan, Heston Kjerstad, Roman Anthony, J.J. Bleday, (Joc Pederson), Willi Castro, Daulton Varsho, Alex Verdugo, Trevor Larnach, Andy Pages, Jacob Young, Jo Adell, Jesus Sanchez, Brandon Marsh, Garrett Mitchell, Max Kepler, Andrew Benintendi, Leody Taveras, Jeff McNeil, Matt Vierling, Sal Frelick, Jake Fraley

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues

(): DH-only