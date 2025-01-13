The point of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers: C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP

Below are the second base tiers for 2025, revealing a position where you can really distinguish yourself with an early-round selection.

The Elite: Ketel Marte

The Near-Elite: Jose Altuve, Ozzie Albies, Marcus Semien

The Next-Best Things: Jordan Westburg, Luis Garcia^

The Fallback Options: Xander Bogaerts, Brice Turang, Nico Hoerner, Brandon Lowe, Gleyber Torres, Luis Rengifo, Jonathan India†, Andres Gimenez^, Bryson Stott, Luis Arraez

The Last Resorts -- none

The Leftovers: Jackson Holliday, Zack Gelof, Jake Cronenworth, Maikel Garcia, Brendan Donovan, Spencer Horwitz, Colt Keith, Christopher Morel, Thairo Estrada, Willi Castro, Hye Seong Kim, Caleb Durbin, David Hamilton, Brendan Rodgers, Jorge Polanco, Jose Caballero, Gavin Lux, Jeff McNeil, Nolan Gorman, Michael Massey, Nick Yorke, Otto Lopez, Kristian Campbell, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues