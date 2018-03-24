De Aza was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The 33-year-old De Aaa spent all of the 2017 season in the Nationals' organization, making 28 appearances for the big club and hitting just .194/.224/.323. He'll look to latch on elsewhere, though he doesn't figure to serve as anything more than organizational depth wherever he lands.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories