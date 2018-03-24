Alejandro De Aza: Released by Nationals
De Aza was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The 33-year-old De Aaa spent all of the 2017 season in the Nationals' organization, making 28 appearances for the big club and hitting just .194/.224/.323. He'll look to latch on elsewhere, though he doesn't figure to serve as anything more than organizational depth wherever he lands.
