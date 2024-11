The Mets non-tendered Ramirez on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Ramirez spent the entire 2024 regular season in Double-A Binghamton, slashing .210/.291/.299 with 39 stolen bases, five home runs and 46 RBI over 540 plate appearances. Ramirez will enter free agency and should garner interest from teams interested in developing the 21-year-old outfielder.