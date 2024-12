The Mets re-signed Ramirez to a minor-league contract Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez was non-tendered by the Mets last month but will remain in the organization on a minor-league pact. The outfielder hasn't progressed as the Mets had hoped, most recently slashing just .210/.291/.299 in 2024 at Double-A Binghamton, but he'll turn just 22 in January.