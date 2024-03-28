Hicks will start in right field and bat second in Thursday's opener against the Orioles.
The expectation was the Hicks would play regularly against left-handers, but it's telling that he's not only in there versus righty Corbin Burnes on Opening Day but also all the way up in the second spot in the batting order. Mickey Moniak will begin this one on the bench.
