Heaney (elbow) gave up one run over six innings with six strikeouts in a rehab start Friday for High-A Inland Empire. He'll next throw a bullpen session and could join the Angels rotation this week, the L.A. Times reports.

Heaney could be activated from the DL and start Thursday at Kansas City, but the Angels haven't announced their plans.

