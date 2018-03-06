Heaney fired three shutout innings Monday, allowing two hits and striking out five in a spring win over the Reds.

Heaney underwent minor shoulder surgery this offseason, so his stellar start to spring training (no runs allowed over five innings) should ease his fantasy owners' thoughts regarding his shoulder health heading into Opening Day. That said, staying healthy has been easier said than done for the southpaw, having reached the 100-inning mark just once during his four-year career. The 26-year-old's 7.06 ERA in five starts last year should be dismissed as he was coming off of Tommy John surgery. The mid-three ERA he posted in his largest sample size of action in 2015 is closer to what fantasy owners can expect from Heaney -- with a little bit of upside -- if he can stay healthy this season.