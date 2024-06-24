Rendon (hamstring) was cleared to run the bases Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon continues to take steps forward in his rehab, and Bollinger notes that Monday's workout is the first time he's been given the green light to circle the bases since suffering a left hamstring strain. The 34-year-old remains without a firm timeline for a return, though the club should have an idea of what his minor-league rehab assignment will look like in the near future.