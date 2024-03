Rendon reported discomfort in his groin Sunday and will be out through at least Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Ron Washington said he's not too concerned about Rendon's injury but noted that Rendon's absence may extend beyond Wednesday if he's not at 100 percent. Rendon is currently 2-for-10 with four walks and two runs scored through six Cactus League games and is in line to serve as the Angels' cleanup hitter once the regular season begins.