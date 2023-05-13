Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in Friday's 5-4 win over Cleveland.
Rendon recorded his eighth multi-hit performance over his past 15 games in the victory, and he's slashing .382/.500/.491 over that span. Only four of the third baseman's 21 hits during the hot streak have gone for extra bases, but he's still been able to knock in 10 runs and score 13 over the stretch. A big part of Rendon's recent success has been his discerning eye at the plate -- over the 15-game span, he's drawn 10 walks while striking out just nine times. His excellent hitting of late has raised his season average to .307, ninth-highest in the American League.