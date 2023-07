Rendon (lower leg) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon has been out of action since fouling a ball off his shin Tuesday against the Padres. The Angels' break starts a day early, so unless Rendon appears off the bench Saturday, he's already made his final appearance of the first half. Assuming his shin injury is nothing worse than a bruise, he should have ample time to heal by the time the Angels resume play next Friday.