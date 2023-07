Rendon (shin) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon had to be lifted from Tuesday's game in San Diego due to a left shin contusion after fouling a ball off his leg. The good news is X-rays came back clean and Rendon is still listed on the Angels' lineup card as a reserve, so it appears he'll avoid the injured list. Eduardo Escobar is playing third base Wednesday.