Rendon (wrist) was unavailable off the bench Thursday against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fletcher reported earlier in the day that Rendon was feeling better and could be available to pinch hit, according to manager Phil Nevin, but the third baseman was ultimately not ready to return to game action. Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating the right wrist issue, which first flared up in late May. Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reported Wednesday that Rendon could head back to the injured list if his wrist doesn't show improvement soon.