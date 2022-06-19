site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Anthony Rendon: To 60-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Rendon (wrist) was transferredd to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Rendon is out for the year after needing wrist surgery. First baseman David MacKinnon's contract was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
