Rendon was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Angels Manager Phil Nevin said July 22 that Rendon would be shut down from baseball activities for at least two weeks after it is was discovered that he had a deep bone bruise in his left shin. Now that he is on the 60-day IL, the soonest he could return is Sept. 9. Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar will continue to share time at third base in his place.