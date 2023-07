Rendon (shin) had yet to resume on-field workouts as of Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

There have been very few status updates on Rendon since he landed on the injured list July 14 due to a left shin contusion that he suffered the week before the All-Star break. The 33-year-old first baseman has appeared in only 43 games for the Angels this season and is slashing just .236/.361/.318 when healthy.