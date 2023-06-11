Angels manager Phil Nevin said Saturday that an MRI on Joyce's right elbow revealed no ligament damage, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Joyce was placed on the 15-day IL earlier Saturday with what the Angels labeled as right ulnar neuritis, and that initial diagnosis looks as though it'll hold after the MRI turned up nothing concerning. The power right-hander had pitched to a 4.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB in four innings over his first five appearances out of the Los Angeles bullpen prior to suffering the injury.