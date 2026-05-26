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Angels' Ben Joyce: Resumes throwing program

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday that Joyce (shoulder) has resumed his throwing program in Arizona, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Joyce, a long-time closer of the future for the Angels, remains without a set timetable to return after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired right shoulder a couple weeks ago. He is apparently making progress, though the build-up process will likely be slow and deliberate given his injury history. Following the recent setback, the Angels transferred Joyce to the 60-day injured list.

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