Joyce (elbow) will continue his rehab in Arizona but isn't expected to be able to pitch off a mound for at least three weeks, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Joyce recently resumed throwing on flat ground after going on the injured list June 10 due to right ulnar neuritis. Though the rookie reliever appears to be making progress, he won't be rushed in his rehab and isn't slated to see mound work until at least the final week of July. With that timeframe in mind, Joyce is very unlikely to be ready to return to the big-league staff until sometime in August, at the earliest.