Estevez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

This was Estevez's first save since June 28, though that was due to a lack of opportunity. He's riding a 15-inning scoreless streak in which he has a 14:1 K:BB and just three hits allowed. The closer is up to 17 saves in 20 chances while pitching to a 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB through 31 innings this season.