Estevez tossed a perfect two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Rangers. He struck out one.

Estevez came in to get the final two outs, inheriting runners on first and second before striking out Josh Jung to end the game. The 30-year-old veteran is a perfect 18-for-18 in save opportunities this season which ties him for second in MLB, and has allowed just two earned runs over his last 11 appearances. Estevez owns a sparkling 1.50 ERA on the year to go with 39 strikeouts in 30 innings.