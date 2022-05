Wallach's contract was selected by the Angels on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Wallach is set to back up Max Stassi, with Kurt Suzuki (undisclosed) heading to the injured list. Wallach has hit just .207/.271/.303 in 78 career games at the major-league level, so he'd be an unexciting fantasy option even if an injury to Stassi opens up an unexpected starting role.