Angels' Chris Devenski: Contract selected by LAA
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 29, 2023
at
2:52 pm ET
•
1 min read
Devenski had his contract selected by the Angels on Saturday.
Devenski will join the Angels' bullpen ahead of Saturday's game against the Brewers as a replacement for Jose Quijada, who landed on the injured list Friday with left elbow inflammation. Devenski figures to operate in a middle-relief role.
