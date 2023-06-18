Fletcher (personal) was activated from the bereavement list by Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the bereavement list Tuesday but is now back with the Bees after spending a few days with his family. Fletcher is in the midst of a 10-game hit streak with Salt Lake, which includes eight multi-hit performances, and has a .365/.422/.442 slash line in 173 plate appearances with the affiliate.