Fletcher (personal) was activated from the bereavement list by Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The 29-year-old landed on the bereavement list Tuesday but is now back with the Bees after spending a few days with his family. Fletcher is in the midst of a 10-game hit streak with Salt Lake, which includes eight multi-hit performances, and has a .365/.422/.442 slash line in 173 plate appearances with the affiliate.
More News
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Outrighted off 40-man roster•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Optioned out to Triple-A•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: Hitting ninth at SS•
-
Angels' David Fletcher: In Sunday's lineup•