Fletcher left Tuesday's game for Triple-A Salt Lake with hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

There was some thought that Fletcher might have been pulled in anticipation of a return to the Los Angeles roster, but instead the shortstop exited with the hamstring injury. Fletcher should be considered day-to-day, and he would have to be added back to the 40-man roster if the Angels were to bring him back to the active roster this summer.