Fletcher (personal) was placed on the minor-league bereavement list Tuesday.

Fletcher will be away from the team for up to a week as he deals with a family matter. The 29-year-old has impressed with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2023, recording a .365 average with nine extra-base hits, including a homer, over 156 at-bats in 38 contests. Andrew Velazquez (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday, which will help help cushion Fletcher's absence in Salt Lake's lineup.