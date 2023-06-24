The Angels recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Fletcher has been white-hot in Triple-A as of late. He's in the middle of a 15-game hitting streak and is slashing an absurd .530/.551/.697 over that span. Fletcher failed to produce during his brief MLB stint at the beginning of April, but his momentum from Triple-A could carry over into the bigs.

