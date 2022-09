Fletcher was removed from Saturday's game against the Astros with a right hand contusion. X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

Jose Urquidy's second pitch of the game -- clocked at 93.9 mph -- hit Fletcher square on the hand. While Fletcher stayed in the game initially, he was replaced at second base by Luis Rengifo to begin the bottom of the first. The Angels may need someone else to set the table in the series finale if Fletcher can't go.