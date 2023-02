Daniel was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Angels on Thursday due to a right shoulder strain, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for left-hander Matt Moore, whose one-year, $7.55 million free-agent agreement with the Angels is now official. Daniel posted a 4.49 ERA and 83:32 K:BB over 102.1 innings last season at Triple-A Salt Lake and obviously won't be much of a factor in the early part of the 2023 campaign.