Quero wrapped the 2022 regular season at High-A Inland Empire with a .312/.435/.530 batting line, 17 homers and 12 steals through 111 games.

There are few -- if any -- flaws to be found in Quero's stat line this season. He led the 66ers in average, homers, RBI (75) and runs (86), and he did so while putting up a terrific 73:91 BB:K. To highlight just how special this season was for the 19-year-old Quero, when J.T. Realmuto was his age, he hit .175 in rookie ball. Switch-hitting catchers with both power and speed -- not to mention the polish to put up a .965 OPS in full-season ball at 19 -- pretty much don't exist, so while Quero has gotten shockingly little hype in dynasty circles thus far, he won't fly under the radar for long. Of course, he's still several years removed from the big leagues.