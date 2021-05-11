Barretto will miss 10 to 12 months following Tommy John surgery, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Barreto was in the mix for a bench role this spring but was shut down with elbow inflammation. He'll now miss the entirety of this season and potentially the start of next year as well. The given timeline means he's unlikely to be ready at the start of camp and may not be ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Shut down with elbow inflammation•
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Pushing for roster spot•
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Looking good for spring training•
-
Angels' Franklin Barreto: Heading for shoulder surgery•