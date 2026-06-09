Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Bounces back with solid start

Rodriguez allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Houston on Monday.

Rodriguez was pummeled in his previous start, giving up eight runs (seven earned) over 3.2 innings against Colorado. It was thus promising to see the right-hander respond with a much better performance Monday, racking up a season-high six punchouts while giving up an acceptable two earned runs. Rodriguez took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning, but he appeared to run out of steam in that frame, as he gave up three doubles and two runs before departing with one out. Two very poor outings through five starts have Rodriguez at an ugly 8.10 ERA on the campaign, but he'll try to build some positive momentum in his next appearance, which is lined up to be a home matchup against Tampa Bay.