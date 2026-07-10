Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Coming off IL on Friday

Rodriguez (back) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list and start Friday against Minnesota, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After completing 5.1 strong innings on 78 pitches in his second rehab start last Saturday, Rodriguez will officially rejoin the big-league club on Friday and make his first appearance since June 14. This will wrap up the right-hander's second stint on the IL this season after missing over a month to start the year due to a shoulder injury. In six starts this season, the 26-year-old has posted an 8.06 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB through 25.2 innings.