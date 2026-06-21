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Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Continues to throw

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rodriguez (back) continues to throw, including off flat ground in the bullpen Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Angels placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Monday with low-back inflammation, but his MRI came back negative. The fact that Rodriguez has not been shut down from throwing provides further reason for optimism, though the team figures to proceed cautiously from here given his injury history. Rodriguez has gone 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB in six starts and 25.2 innings for the big club so far this season.

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