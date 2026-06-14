Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Dealing with back issue

Rodriguez exited Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay in the third frame due to lower-back tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez appeared to be dealing with a great level of discomfort after plunking Cedric Mullins with a changeup with one out in the top of the third, and it is now understood to be the result of back tightness. He finished his day having tossed 2.1 innings, allowing two runs, both of which scored after his departure, on three hits and two walks while striking out one. The 26-year-old was making his sixth start of the season, and it's unclear if his next projected outing against the Athletics on Thursday is in danger.