Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Earns win in return from IL

Rodriguez (3-2) earned the win over the Twins on Friday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Rodriguez began the game by allowing a leadoff double to Trevor Larnach, who eventually came around to score and give Minnesota an early lead. Rodriguez responded by firing four consecutive scoreless frames while the Angels' offense churned out four runs, but he was pulled after allowing three consecutive hits and two runs in the sixth. Although he fell two outs shy of recording his first quality start of the season, the 26-year-old righty pitched well enough to get the win and will carry some positive momentum into the All-Star break despite owning an unsightly 7.55 ERA for the season.