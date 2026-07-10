Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Making first start back Friday

Rodriguez (back) will make his first start back from the 15-day injured list Friday against Minnesota, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After completing 5.1 strong innings on 78 pitches in his second rehab start last Saturday, Rodriguez will officially rejoin the big-league club on Friday and make his first appearance since June 14. This will wrap up the right-hander's second stint on the IL this season, after missing over a month to start the season with a shoulder injury. In just six starts this campaign, the 26-year-old has posted an 8.06 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB through 25.2 innings. The Angels have yet to announce the corresponding move to open up a roster spot for Rodriguez on the 26-man active roster.