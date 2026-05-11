Rodriguez (shoulder) tossed 4.2 innings in a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters.

Though Rodriguez was pulled before the end of the fifth frame, he took on a hefty workload of 94 pitches. The righty's pitch count was up that high in part because opposing batters had a hard time putting the ball in play, as 11 of the 14 outs Rodriguez recorded were by strikeout. The veteran hurler did hit a batter, uncork a wild pitch and issue two walks, but he was mostly sharp, throwing 63 strikes to 31 balls. Given his strong outing and his ability to approach 100 pitches, Rodriguez may not need many more rehab appearances before he's ready to join the Angels' big-league rotation.