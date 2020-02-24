Angels' Hansel Robles: Closer job safe
Manager Joe Maddon called it a "safe bet" that Hansel Robles would be the Angels' closer this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
There wasn't too much doubt that Robles would be the team's primary ninth-inning option, but it's still nice to see it confirmed by the manager. Robles broke out in 2019 after a few mediocre seasons to post a 2.48 ERA and save 23 games while slashing his walk rate from 10.3 percent to 5.7 percent. If Robles stumbles this season, Ty Buttrey, Noe Ramirez, Cam Bedrosian and Keynan Middleton are among the options who could take over the job.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...