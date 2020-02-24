Manager Joe Maddon called it a "safe bet" that Hansel Robles would be the Angels' closer this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

There wasn't too much doubt that Robles would be the team's primary ninth-inning option, but it's still nice to see it confirmed by the manager. Robles broke out in 2019 after a few mediocre seasons to post a 2.48 ERA and save 23 games while slashing his walk rate from 10.3 percent to 5.7 percent. If Robles stumbles this season, Ty Buttrey, Noe Ramirez, Cam Bedrosian and Keynan Middleton are among the options who could take over the job.