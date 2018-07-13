Kinsler went 3-for-5 with three RBI Thursday against the Mariners.

Kinsler has continuously struggled at the plate this season, though he showed signs of life at the plate by recording his seventh multi-RBI game of the season. He has not homered since June 27 and has an uninspiring .372 slugging percentage paired with a .218 batting average and .279 on-base percentage in 312 at-bats this season. While his playing time appears safe, Kinsler has frequently been pushed down to the bottom third of the Angels' batting order of late.

