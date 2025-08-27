The Angels will recall Kochanowicz from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Kochanowicz has given up nine runs (eight earned) in just 10 innings since being sent down to Triple-A on Aug. 11, but he'll be called upon nonetheless to start Wednesday's series finale. The 24-year-old has given up at least five earned runs in three of his last four starts in the majors, so fantasy managers who are looking for streaming options will likely be better off staying away from him.