Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Manages quality start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochanowicz took a no-decision Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander held his own versus a formidable Yankees lineup, turning in his second consecutive quality start Wednesday. Kochanowicz induced 10 groundouts on the evening, though he did issue at least four free passes for the third time in four starts on the year. While Kochanowicz does hold a respectable 3.47 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 23.1 innings, his 18:15 K:BB makes him a risky fantasy option against Toronto next week.
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