Kochanowicz (1-0) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, allowing four hits and issuing two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Kochanowicz gave up six runs (five earned) over four innings in his season debut against Houston last Sunday, but he was much more effective Saturday. The right-hander held the Mariners without a run over his 5.2 frames, though he got some help from right fielder Jo Adell, who robbed Seattle of one homer while Kochanowicz was in the game and two more following the hurler's departure. One particularly promising aspect of Kochanowicz's outing was his 12 whiffs and seven punchouts -- he posted a 5.8 K/9 over 111 innings last season and topped seven strikeouts only once across 23 starts. Kochanowicz will try to build upon this impressive appearance the next time he takes the mound, which tentatively lines up to be next week in Cincinnati.