Kochanowicz did not factor into the decision for Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Astros. He allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out three across four innings.

Kochanowicz put the Halos in a hole early after giving up four runs in the second inning. The Angels gave the 25-year-old right-hander plenty of run support, but he was unable to record an out in the fifth and was tagged with another run after being pulled. Kochanowicz generated 11 whiffs on 94 pitches but tossed only 55 strikes, and it probably wasn't the start he was hoping for after beating out Alek Manoah (finger) for the fifth spot in the Angels' rotation at the end of training camp. Kochanowicz is tentatively slated to start next weekend at home against the Mariners.