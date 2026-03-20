Kochanowicz was informed Friday that he made the Angels' Opening Day roster in an unspecified role, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kochanowicz has been competing for a spot in the Halos' rotation, and while it's not a guarantee he'll be a starter, he's officially made the team. Still, there's a strong chance Kochanowicz is part of the rotation, given Alek Manoah's struggles this spring and Grayson Rodriguez's (elbow) injury. Kochanowicz posted a 6.81 ERA across 111.0 innings for the Angels last season.