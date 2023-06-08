Barria allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Barria struggled in the fifth inning, when he allowed both runs and all three hits, but he escaped trouble with a double play. Across his three starts, Barria's allowed three runs, nine hits and four walks with 15 strikeouts in 15 innings. The right-hander has been effective regardless of role with a 1.85 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB through 39 innings through 14 appearances this season. He worked up to 76 pitches (50 strikes) Wednesday, so he's getting closer to a full workload. Barria's projected for a difficult road start in Texas next week.