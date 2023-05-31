Barria (2-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing a run on four hits and three walks over 5 innings against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Barria has now won both of his starts this season, allowing just one run on six hits over 10 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander sports a sparkling 1.59 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 34 innings this season. Barria has certainly made a case to remain in the rotation moving forward. He's currently lined up to face the Cubs at home in his next outing.